JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tomeka Harps had no idea cervical cancer, notorious for having few early symptoms, was threatening her life.

Thanks to a free screening in 2017 for gynecological cancers, she’s here today to encourage women like her to take steps that might also save their lives.

“I share the flyer for the screening every year when it’s time,” said Harps, a Brandon resident. “I tell them to come out and to hear me speak.”

Harps is referring to the annual See, Test and Treat screening program, which seeks to lower deaths from breast, cervical and oral cancers and provide health education to participants. The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation are hosting this year’s event, from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. August 20 at the CCRI outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall.

The College of American Pathologists Foundation provides grant funding to make the event possible.

Registration is ongoing for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. Cancer screenings and education will include a breast exam, a mammogram for those ages 40-64, a cervical cancer screening Pap test for ages 21-64, and HPV testing for all receiving cervical screenings.

Call 601-815-3572 to determine eligibility and to set up an appointment.

In 2017, the first year of UMMC’s See, Test and Treat screenings, 41 women were served. That number rose to 116 in 2018, and 103 women were served in 2019. Screenings weren’t held in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, but the 2021 event was postponed to March 2022, with 31 women served.

Community partners for the event include the American Cancer Society, which will assist in offering health education and access to continuing health care.

“The American Cancer Society is excited to once again collaborate with UMMC on the See, Test and Treat screening event,” said Jennifer Myrick, senior manager of cancer support strategic partnerships at the ACS’ Brandon office. “Screening opportunities such as this can help individuals find cancers early, before they have had a chance to spread.”

Harps is six years post-diagnosis. “Gone,” she said of her cancer. “I’m back to just my yearly exam.”

She encourages women who are eligible for the screenings to set aside their fears and sign up.

“Think of this as a place to go where you need to take care of yourself,” she said. “Don’t skip your appointments. Do what you need to do.”

“If you qualify, give us a chance to see, to test, and if needed, to arrange treatment, “said Dr. Robert Brodell, professor and chair of UMMC’s Department of Pathology and Billy S. Guyton MD Distinguished Professor of Dermatology. “We’re here to help.”