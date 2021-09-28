UMMC partners with Humana to expand provider network in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Humana leaders have signed an in-network agreement, which would expand access to care to include Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plan members.

According to officials, plan members will have in-network access to care at UMMC in Jackson and Grenada. They will also have access to care at Holmes County Hospital in Lexington.

“UMMC is pleased to offer high quality health care to more Mississippians through this agreement. Expanding access to care statewide is one of the Medical Center’s strategic priorities,” said Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs at UMMC.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to team up with UMMC to expand our network in Mississippi,” said Matt Berger, Gulf States Medicare President, Humana. “Providing our members with this additional in-network option strengthens our commitment to help our members achieve and maintain their best health.”

The new agreement took effect on August 1, 2021.