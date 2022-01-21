UMMC partners with Jobs for Jacksonians for job fair

Ambulances line up outside the UMMC Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, January 26.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Community Center in Jackson.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Housekeeping

Floor Technician

Patient Transport

Full-time and part-time positions are both available. The starting wages range from $12 to $14 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a face covering at all times.