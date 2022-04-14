RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) has planned a new location in Ridgeland The Northside Sun reported the new location will be used for education and multidisciplinary purposes.

Officials said the facility will be located north of Colony Park Boulevard and west of I-55. According to Ridgeland’s Director of Public Works Alan Hart, the city has not received a submittal regarding the project at this time.

In an application for the project to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), UMMC proposed a 67,000 square-food campus. The facility would include a medical office building, an Ambulatory Surgery Center and multimedia classrooms.

The project is expected to cost more than $65,000,000.