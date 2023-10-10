HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Neurosurgeons from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson will care for Hattiesburg Clinic patients in a weekly clinic.

The services will be offered by Dr. Chad Washington, chair of neurosurgery at UMMC; Dr. Muhammad O. Chohan and Dr. Jared Marks, associate professors of neurosurgery; and Dr. Zachary Smalley, Dr. Joaquin A Hidalgo and Dr. Andrew M. Smith, assistant professors of neurosurgery.

Neurosurgery preparation and recovery will be closer to home for patients since pre- and post-surgery care will be at the Hattiesburg Clinic. Neurosurgery will be performed at UMMC, where neurosurgeons provide specialized treatment and surgical care for the full range of brain, spine, and nerve conditions in adult and pediatric patients.

To make an appointment for neurosurgery care, contact the Hattiesburg Clinic online or call 601-264-6000.