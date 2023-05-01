JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was selected to join a network of medical centers that are studying ways to improve health outcomes for newborns.

As part of the Neonatal Research Network, UMMC will work with 14 other centers across the country over the next seven years to conduct clinical trials and observational studies on newborn infants, providing evidence to guide clinical practice.

The network is funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health. UMMC will receive nearly $2.1 million in funding.

“UMMC has received international recognition by joining this group of other reputed academic centers across the US,” said Dr. Abhay Bhatt, professor of pediatrics and director of research in the Division of Neonatology, and the study’s principal investigator.

Other network members include Duke University, Emory University, Stanford University and Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.

The network, formed in 1986, will continue to conduct randomized controlled trials of unproven or promising therapies and observational studies of newborns most at risk.

Ongoing observational studies UMMC will participate in include a follow-up of infants born at 22 to 26 weeks and a survey of morbidity and mortality in very low-birth weight infants. One of several ongoing clinical trials is studying whether treating early preemies with only 15 minutes of phototherapy per hour can adequately control bilirubin levels compared to continuous phototherapy.