UMMC research receives $123.5 million in funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) had a record year for research and sponsored programs funding, receiving $123.5 million from 392 separate grants, awards and contracts during fiscal year 2021.

The fiscal year, which spanned July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, smashed the previous records of $85 million from 2011 and 347 awards from 2020.

The FY21 total includes $15.1 million for COVID-19-related research and $11.8 million in pandemic aid funds via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

UMMC also received funding for multiple education programs, which enhance student experience and learning.

Dr. Richard Summers, associate vice chancellor for research, said the sheer number of awards last year demonstrates the strength of UMMC’s research community, from established scientists to trainees receiving their first grants.

“The state and federal officials are calling on us as an academic medical center to do some work that government agencies cannot do,” said Summers. It highlights “the importance of having an academic medical center in our state.”

UMMC and MSDH are sharing a three-year, $6 million grant from the Department of Justice to address opioid use disorders through expanded telehealth, naloxone training and coordinated tracking of treatment center beds.