JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – About 450 potential physicians, nurses, dentists, research scientists, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists striving to arrive at their future selves.

They are the Mississippi high school juniors and seniors who signed up for Exploring Healthcare Pathways, an unprecedented gesture of cooperative outreach presented by six of the Medical Center health science schools.

They have been given the opportunity to hear from representatives from the schools of dentistry, graduate studies in the health sciences, health related professions, medicine, nursing and pharmacy, all of whom united to bring their stethoscopes, microscopic slides, X-rays and personal experiences to three different public universities on different weekends.

Applicants were asked to pick one of these dates and locations: February 5 at the University of Mississippi in Oxford; February 12 at Mississippi State University in Starkville; or, the final session, upcoming on March 5 in Jackson at Jackson State University.

As they are for everyone, the lessons are free. As are breakfast and lunch. The students need bring only their curiosity.