JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Cancer Institute announced they will be offering free cancer screenings for qualifying women.

Registration is ongoing for free cervical, breast and oral cancer screenings and education for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women.

This year’s event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on March 25 at the UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute (CCRI) outpatient clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall.

According to Bethany Sabins, a nurse practitioner with GYN and Pathology at UMMC, there’s an average of 58 deaths and 149 new cervical cancer cases in Mississippi each year.

“Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide,” said Sabins. “I honestly love doing this event because my goal is here is to help women prevent from getting this.”

Sabins said the event helps educate women on the importance of getting screened while also providing that opportunity.

Cancer screenings and education will include an age-appropriate mammogram for those ages 40-64, a cervical cancer screening Pap test for ages 21-64, and oral cancer screenings for all. Participants will receive prompt results to ensure timely follow-up.

The event will be for appointment-only guests.

Clinicians will be on site to discuss any findings or questions regarding follow-up care. Call 601-815-3572 or go to www.umc.edu/SeeTestTreat to determine eligibility and to set up an appointment.