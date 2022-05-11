JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nurses and respiratory therapists desiring to work for the state’s sole academic medical center and only hospital offering Level I trauma services can take advantage of walk-up interviews Monday, May 16 on the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) Jackson campus.

No appointment is necessary for an interview convenient to applicants from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower fronting Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Parking is available in Garage C next door to Sanderson Tower.

Interviews especially target new graduates of nursing schools. Registered nurses may apply for any of the Medical Center’s RN openings. It’s not required, but the process can be expedited by going to umc.edu/careers and filling out an application.

For those first applying online:

New nurse graduates can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00019327. For those interested in pediatric nursing positions, search for code R00019328.

Respiratory therapists can specify they’re interested in adult patient care by searching for code R00012848. For those interested in pediatric positions, search for code R00012566.

Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume. A greeter will take them to the interview area. Applicants can bring their parking stubs for validation.