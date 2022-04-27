JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and UnitedHealthcare reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship.

According to officials, the agreement ensures Mississippians enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored and Medicaid plans as well as the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) have continued access to care at UMMC’s statewide network of hospitals, clinics, physicians and other providers.

UMMC and UnitedHealthcare have also established a new network relationship that will give people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans long-term access to all UMMC facilities and providers for the first time, effective June 1.

“To reach our overall goal of a healthier state, we need assistance from strong, committed organizations that share our dedication to providing the health care services Mississippians need right here in their own state. With this new agreement and continued relationship with UnitedHealthcare, more Mississippians will be able to receive needed care. We are pleased to continue our agreement with UnitedHealthcare that benefits its members and our patients,” said Dr. Alan Jones, UMMC associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs.