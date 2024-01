JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson welcomed its first baby of 2024.

India Marie was welcomed by her mother, Julisa Blockmon, at 1:40 a.m. on January 1, 2024. She is 5lb., 11oz., and is 19 inches long.

India has a six-year-old brother and a three-year-old sister.