JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On May 28, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) completed its 400th liver transplant since the restart of its program more than 10 years ago.

Dr. Christopher Anderson is the James D. Hardy professor and chair of the Department of Surgery and chief of the Division of Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery. He was hired in 2011 to jump-start a liver program that had gone by the wayside after faculty and supporting providers dwindled. According to UMMC officials, he began building the hospital’s Division of Abdominal Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery in late 2012.

March 4, 2023, was the 10th anniversary of when UMMC emerged from its 22-year liver transplantation hiatus by giving Jackson resident Karen Battle a life-saving organ. Her surgery began late March 4 and concluded in the early hours of March 5. Ten years post-op, Battle is healthy and doing well overall.

Karen Battle, with Dr. Chris Anderson, center, answers questions about her March 4, 2013 liver transplant surgery during a news conference several days later at UMMC (Source: UMMC)

When Anderson accepted the job, he knew access to liver care in his home state was next to non-existent. That was reflected in his practice when he began working at UMMC.

“I would describe to colleagues around the country some of these very complex patients that we were seeing and how we handled them, and they said, ‘We’ve never seen this,’ or ‘We’ve only read about that.’ I would say, ‘This is just Monday in Mississippi,'” Anderson said.

“Today, we are the only place in the state that offers transplant, and if this program wasn’t here, not only is there no access to liver transplant care, but there’s no access to liver care,” Anderson said.

In 2020, UMMC recruited its first dedicated transplant infectious diseases team. Dr. Prakhar Vijayvargiya and Dr. Zerelda Esquer Garrigos work with the transplant team to manage the care of that infection-prone population, including patients with HIV.

The program grew its liver transplant patient coordinators, who include registered nurses Lacey Dungan, Anna McGraw, Taylor Tadlock and Sam Book. Dungan and McGraw hold transplant coordinator certification through the American Board for Transplant Certification.

Liver transplant coordinators, from left, Lacey Dungan, Anna McGraw, Sam Book and Taylor Tadlock. (Source: UMMC) Dr. Christopher Anderson, the James D. Hardy professor and chair of the Department of Surgery and chief of the Division of Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery (Source: UMMC)

The liver transplant reboot saw 17 more transplants in 2013, growing to 23 in 2014. More milestones followed, including UMMC’s first liver-kidney transplant in 2014; 100th liver transplant in 2016; its first split liver transplant in 2017, in which two women shared a donor’s liver; its first heart-liver transplant in 2018; 200th liver transplant in 2019; and 300th liver transplant in 2021. Last year, there were 50 transplants. So far this year, 24 as of June 21.

According to officials, UMMC’s vast multidisciplinary liver care has been nationally recognized, with the transplant program’s outcomes in 2022 being listed in the top three by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients. This federally-controlled organization compares 148 transplant centers nationwide.

The program also received acclaim when the American Society of Transplant Surgeons recognized Dr. Ashley Seawright, a UMMC nurse practitioner, in 2018 with its Advanced Transplant Provider Award.

UMMC is currently dealing with the aftermath of closing one of its clinics. If the same were to happen to the Division of Abdominal Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery, Dr. Anderson said in the press release that it would be devastating.

“If this program were to go away, it would be a big public health issue for Mississippi,” Anderson said.