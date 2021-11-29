UMMC’s new cardiology screening detects, monitors heart conditions

Amanda Howell, a registered diagnostic sonographer and lead technician in cardiology services at UMMC Grants Ferry, performs a cardiac sonogram on a patient as Dr. Bryan Barksdale, a cardiologist and professor in the Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, looks on. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippians know they’re at risk of heart disease due to family history.

Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said a quick and easy cardiology screening can help detect heart conditions. For the first time, UMMC is offering the screenings at its Grants Ferry clinic in Flowood.

“This is one of the best tests we have for assessing cardiovascular risk, and you don’t have to have symptoms to undergo a screening,” said Dr. Bradley Deere, a cardiologist and assistant professor in the Division of Cardiovascular Diseases.

“This is especially good for people who are uncertain about their overall cardiovascular risk and who want to make good decisions about medications and treatment,” said Deere, the lead physician for the screening program that will begin in early December.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show. For Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and Hispanics, heart disease is second only to cancer, the CDC says.

Those screened at the Grants Ferry clinic, 1010 Lakeland Place in Flowood, have three options, depending on need and choice of pricing/

All three tiers assess risk for heart disease and build off each other, with the first tier including a coronary artery calcium scan, or CAC, to calculate a calcium-level score; bloodwork to check cholesterol levels; a glucose test to determine blood sugar levels; and blood pressure checks for the presence of hypertension.

If testing shows a patient has risk factors for heart disease, they may be referred to a cardiologist or given the option of a second tier of testing that includes all first-tier testing plus an electrocardiogram to check for irregular heartbeat and a body mass index evaluation.

Third-tier testing adds on an ultrasound of the patient’s carotid arteries in the neck to identify any stenosis or plaque buildup and to track blood flow to the brain. The third tier also includes an ankle brachial index test, which compares the blood pressure in the upper and lower limbs to check for stiff peripheral arteries, an indicator of cardiovascular disease; and a scan of the abdominal aorta to look for aneurysms.

Additional testing is available for smokers or those with a history of smoking. Screenings also include a heart risk questionnaire with queries on past heart attack or stroke, incidences of chest pain or shortness of breath, and other symptoms and risk factors.

The testing is competitively priced, with tier one costing $85; tier two, $99; and tier three, $150. The goal is for screenings to take about 15-20 minutes for the first tier and under an hour for the second and third tiers.

Patients can call 601-815-4321 now to make an appointment.