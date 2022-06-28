JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UMMC’s stroke program has been honored with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines-Gold Plus Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll and Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes UMMC’s commitment and success based on 2021 data in implementing excellent care for stroke patients according to evidence-based guidelines. According to the AHA/ASA, stroke is one of the leading causes of death and serious, long-term disability in the United States.

It’s the 12th consecutive year that UMMC’s stroke program has been recognized by Get With the Guidelines. The program received the Gold Award in 2011 and Gold Plus status from 2012-21. This year marks the first time the stroke program has achieved a spot on the Gold Plus Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll.

To receive that recognition, hospitals must achieve time to intravenous thrombolytic therapy of 60 minutes or less in 75 percent of eligible patients treated. Also, at least 50 percent of eligible patients must be treated in 30 minutes or less to improve quality of patient care and outcomes.

“There are many areas and personnel throughout the hospital who provide outstanding stroke care daily as evidenced by not only this award, but also the achievement of awards over time,” said Neal Kiihnl, manager of UMMC’s stroke program.

According to the AHA/ASA, about one in four stroke patients have another stroke. Educating stroke patients, caregivers and family about risk factors and recognizing signs and symptoms of stroke is imperative to stroke prevention.

Developed with the goal to save lives and speed recovery, Get With the Guidelines programs have touched the lives of more than 11 million patients since 2001. Most hospitals that implement Get With the Guidelines realize measurable results, including improved patient outcomes and fewer recurring events.

SHRP students, faculty honored

Students and faculty from the medical laboratory science and histotechnology programs in the School of Health Related Professions received a bevy of honors during the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science’s annual bi-state meeting.

Five faculty members and four students received awards at the recent meeting in New Orleans.

Dr. Renee Wilkins received the Regional Omicron Sigma Award/The ASCLS President’s Honor Roll for Outstanding Service. It recognizes members who volunteer personal resources, time and energy to the organization. “This is my first time receiving the regional ASCLS Omicron Sigma award, and I’m honored to be recognized for my service to ASCLS,” she said.

State Omicron Sigma Award recipients were Dr. LaToya Richards Moore; program director Dr. Jana Bagwell; Dr. Stacy Vance; and Amber Reulet.

May 2022 graduate Alex Lowman received the Mississippi Student of the Year Award. May 2022 graduates Annalies Pearson and Dylan Lowe received awards for their research papers. Ke’Erricka Braxton received the MLS Scholarship Award. “These pivotal accolades and awards demonstrate the dedication of faculty and students to UMMC’s mission and values as well as to the MLS profession as a whole,” Moore said.

“We are SHRP proud of all of them,” said Dr. Driscoll DeVaul, assistant dean of Academic Affairs and assistant professor.