JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Americans will be celebrating Independence Day nationwide on July 4. Whether you’re popping fireworks, sitting on the beach or enjoying a picnic, it’s important to keep you and your family safe.

Leaders with the Red Cross offered the following tips to keep yourself safe during the holiday.

Firework Safety:

Attend fireworks shows put on by professionals.

Stay at least 500 feet away from the show.

Never give fireworks to small children.

Never throw or point fireworks at people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting the fireworks is wearing eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never try to light a “dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Picnic Safety:

Wash your hands before preparing food.

Don’t leave food in the sun.

Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

Never grill indoors. Keep the grill in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Always supervise the grill when in use.

Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Use long-handled tools specially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Beach Safety:

Watch the weather. Get out of the water at the first sign of lighting or rumble of thunder.

Stay indoors and away from water for 30 minutes after the last lightening flashes or thunder roars.

Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within designated swim areas.

Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards. Ask them about local conditions.

Always designate a “swim watcher” whose sole responsibility it is to keep a close eye and constant attention on everyone in and around the water.

Children, inexperienced swimmers and all boaters should wear properly-fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

Protect your neck. Don’t dive in head first. Walk carefully into open waters. Watch out for and avoid aquatic life.

If you’re caught in a rip current, stay calm and don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you’re out of the current. Then, turn and swim to shore. If you can’t swim to shore, float or tread water until you’re free of the rip current. Then, head toward shore. Draw attention to yourself by waving and calling for help.

