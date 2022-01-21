USM increases enrollment for Nurse Anesthesia program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP) at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has received approval to increase the customary number of students in the Nurse Anesthesia program from 20 to 25 for the spring 2022 semester.

Studies estimate that the U.S. will see a shortage of approximately 3,500 to 4,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) in the next three to five years. More than 22 percent of the currently practicing 40,000-plus CRNAs are above retirement age.

Dr. Nina McLain, USM’s Nurse Anesthesia Program Administrator, said that Mississippi has 800 CRNAs practicing, with about 160 above the retirement threshold.

“We are excited to be able to increase the number of students we are graduating to help fill the imminent void, and we hope to increase in size consistently. Mississippi has large rural service areas and many of the facilities in those areas have CRNA-only practices where they collaborate with surgeons and other physicians to provide anesthesia,” said McLain.

