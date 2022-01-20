USM Nursing School partners with hospital to address nursing shortage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP) will partner with Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg for the Spring 2022 semester. They will add two of the hospital’s nurses to the university’s clinical teaching faculty.

The goal of this partnership is to reduce the nursing shortage by increasing the number of USM nursing graduates who start working in a Mississippi healthcare setting while assisting the university in increasing its clinical faculty to expand enrollment capacity.

“The Delta variant exacerbated the already existing nursing shortage, and then the Omicron variant made the situation even more dire,” said Dr. Lachel Story, Professor and Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions. “The nursing shortage requires all of us working together in new ways to begin addressing the immediate crisis, as well as the long-term impact that will no doubt be felt for years to come.”