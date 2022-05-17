JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host an in-person hiring fair on Saturday, May 21 from 10:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The hiring fair will take place inside the facility’s Montgomery Hall conference room.

The available positions include Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Telemetry Technicians, and Surgical Technicians.

Those who are interested in working at the hospital should bring a current resume, unofficial transcripts, basic life support/advanced life support (BLS/ALS) certification, proof of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, two forms of government-issued identification (i.e., driver’s license, U.S. Military ID card, U.S. passport, Social Security Card), and professional certifications to the job fair.

Interested individuals, who are not able to stop by this event, can contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov.