RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brain Injury Association of Mississippi and the United Spinal Association – MS Chapter are preparing for the 2023 NogginFeast.

The event will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

NogginFeast will feature award-winning local restaurants and vendors, who will offer dishes, desserts, and drinks during the event. Participants will vote on their favorites. The top three restaurants receive a People’s Choice Award.

Organizers said they’re searching for vendors for the event. Click here for information if you would like to sign up. Vendor registration must be complete by September 22, 2023.

NogginFeast helps raise awareness about brain and spinal cord injuries. This year’s event will be honoring the Mississippi National Guard – 12th Military Police Battalion for their service. All servicemen, veterans, law enforcement and other first responders will be recognized during the event.

According to organizers, the $5,000 Drawdown Live will be held at NogginFeast. Click here to purchase tickets to the event or for the Drawdown.

WJTV 12 News is a sponsor for the 2023 NogginFeast.