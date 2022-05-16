VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. reviewed the city’s rules and stipulations for the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

The Vicksburg Post reported the city missed the deadline to opt-out of the bill, which was May 3. Now, City Attorney Kim Nailor has prepared the city’s rules and regulations for the bill.

According to the proposed ordinance, medical cannabis dispensaries can only operate between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. The establishments can’t operate within 1,000 feet of a school, church or child care facility’s property line. They also can’t be within 1,000 feet of the main entrance to another medical cannabis dispensary. They cannot share office space with or refer patients to a medical practitioner.

Additionally, they can’t have drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery services. Customers must be 21 or older, unless they have a registry identification card that identifies them as a registered qualifying patient, nonresident qualifying patient or registered designated caregiver. They must also be accompanied by a legal adult.

Warren County will also participate in the program.