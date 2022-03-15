VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and city leaders have partnered with NuLife Health Care to implement a two-step plan for the benefit of Vicksburg employees. The first step will provide mental health services to employees, and the second will provide training to leadership and staff to catch signs of mental health issues from employees directly.

NuLife Health Care is owned and operated by Stacy Flowers, who resides in Vicksburg. NuLife Health Care focuses on counseling, drug addiction, bipolar disorder, and PTSD.

Funds are being distributed through ARPA to assist with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic for employees in Vicksburg.