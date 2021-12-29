Vicksburg Merit Health River Region CEO resigns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s Merit Health River Region Hospital CEO Benjamin Richaud has resigned.

The Vicksburg Post reported Richaud, who has served as CEO since February 2017, will be leaving the role at the end of January 2022.

“During his six-year tenure in Vicksburg, Richaud has led the way in becoming the first accredited Chest Pain Center and the first hospital in the Merit Health network to add digital mammography,” a press release from the hospital stated.

He has accepted a position out-of-state, according to hospital staff.