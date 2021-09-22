Walmart pharmacies to provide free immunizations on Saturday

Focused On Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day, pharmacies across the country will be hosting a free immunization drive on Saturday, September 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Customers can walk-in to receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu and additional shots offered. Insurance is not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

During this event, families can get the following in one location:

  • Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide
  • Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists 

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories