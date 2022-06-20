JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart announced the company made investments in higher wages and career progression for Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. This includes 645 pharmacy technicians in Mississippi.

“Our Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians have proven time and time again how much they mean to the communities they serve. They were front and center during the pandemic as we tested millions of customers and members, and many went above and beyond to help administer vaccines across the country,” explained Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Health and Wellness for Walmart.

New pharmacy technicians will also receive pay raises every six months in their first two years with the company. Pharmacy technicians will see pay raises this week, increasing their hourly wage to more than $20.

Certified pharmacy technicians can make $3 more than their non-certified peers. Walmart also covers the cost of getting certified as well. Officials within the company have said this is the second largest investment in this group of associates in the past year.