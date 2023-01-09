JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart will host its first Walmart Wellness Day of the new year on Saturday, January 14.

Officials said the event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at participating stores, including the business in Jackson.

Customers can receive free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”