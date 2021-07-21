Walmart to host free Wellness Day in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart leaders announced stores will host a Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 24. Customers will be able to get health screenings and wellness resources at pharmacies across Mississippi.

According to officials, the goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources: