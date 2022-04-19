JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart will host a Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23 where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations.

During this free, one-day event, families can get the following services:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.