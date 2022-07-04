JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The 26th Annual Watermelon Classic was held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday, July 4.

The 5K run started at 7:30 a.m. with a 5k Walk and One Mile Run. 12 News spoke with participants of the 5K run to see how they were feeling before the race and what times they were aiming for.

“Man I’m feeling good. I’m ready to run and get after it. I just don’t want to be last,” said participant Preston Crotwell.

Participant Xavier Jacobs said, “Feeling a little nervous, but other than that, I’m ready to get after it. I’m ready.” Jacobs added, “I’m shooting for about 18 minutes or anything less than that. It’s going to be hard, but I’m going to shoot for it.”

Cash prizes were awarded to overall 5k Run winners, as well as medals for overall inners and age group winners.

The event is one of the largest fundraising events for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. It’s a day that race Director Andrea Patterson told us is always one she looks forward to.

“This is my seventh year as Race Director, and I feel such a responsibility and an honor to take it over. One of my very favorite days of the year to be out here,” said Patterson.