JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi soon enters flu season, another virus has already made itself known in the state: West Nile Virus.

The Magnolia State experienced its 11th reported case this season over the weekend. Though relatively rare, distinguishing symptoms of WNV and the flu could be the difference between life and death.

According to the CDC, 80% of the people infected with WNV or 4 out of 5 people, don’t experience any symptoms. The illness present in 20% of people infected may result in a fever with symptoms of headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most recover completely, but the fatigue and weakness (if originally present) could last for weeks and even months for some people.

For the Influenza virus (flu), symptoms commonly occur. Some with the flu will not develop a fever. Many with this virus have similar symptoms to those with WNV, such as headaches and body aches. Though vomiting and diarrhea can occur in those who contracted either virus, these symptoms are more common among children with the influenza virus than adults.

Chills, cough, runny or stuffy nose and sore throat are other common flu symptoms listed by the CDC. Those four things are not symptoms listed by the CDC or Johns Hopkins Medicine for the West Nile Virus. Additionally, neither organization listed rash or joint pain as a possible flu symptom.

One out of every 150 people infected with WNV -or 0.66%- will develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system. According to the CDC, these illnesses include encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord). About one in 10 people who develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

Severe illness can occur in people of any age; however, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk for severe illness if they are infected (one in 50 people). People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk.

Recovery from severe illness might take several weeks or months. Some effects on the central nervous system might be permanent.

In severe cases, patients often need to be hospitalized to receive supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluids, pain medication, and nursing care. According to the CDC, most people infected with West Nile virus are believed to have lifelong immunity from getting the disease again. You can reduce your risk of getting WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

For those with the flu, serious complications are rare but do happen. Severe inflammation of the heart (myocarditis), inflammation of the lung’s bronchial tubes (bronchitis), inflammation of the muscle tissues (myositis, rhabdomyolysis), multi-organ failure and encephalitis may occur. The CDC cites a variety of factors for why an exact percentage of those who die from the flu is not available.

No vaccine or specific medicines are available for WNV. Additionally, antibiotics do not treat viruses. Rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications may relieve some symptoms.

A vaccine does exist for the flu. The CDC recommends that almost everyone should get it every year between September and October. For those who get the flu, flu antivirals are usually not needed. If it is, the medicine can make illness milder and shorten the time one is sick. It may also prevent serious flu complications, like pneumonia (inflammation of the air sacs in the lungs) when treatment is started early.

To help prevent getting the flu, the CDC recommends that you do the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause the flu.

If you feel like you have the West Nile Virus, the flu or have been exposed, talk to your healthcare provider about what you should do next.