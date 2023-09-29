JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, experts want to remind people that resources are available to help those in need.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) top 10 leading causes of death for 2020, deaths by suicide in Mississippi were the third leaning cause of death for people ages 15 to 24.

In 2021, Mississippi’s suicide rate reached its highest level in 20 years.

Meghan Goldbeck, the executive director of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, believes having a strong support network is one way to combat mental illness.

“When we’re going through a hard time, maybe depression or anxiety or psychosis, protective factors that were normally strong can erode and temporarily weaken. So when we have loved ones in our corner, when we have strong community support, those people can help remind us of our strengths and help us get through those crisis periods,” she explained.

According to data from the CDC, 480 Mississippians died by suicide in 2021.

In June, St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson announced the closure of its behavioral health services.

“In fact, in Mississippi, around 61% of communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents. That’s according to federal guidelines,” said Goldbeck.

However, resources are still available across Mississippi, including the Mississippi Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and 988, which is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.