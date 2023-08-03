JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Senate Bill 2652 required the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to create the Mississippi Vulnerable Person Abuse Registry.

According to SB 2652, the public can request temporary access to the registry from MDPS to hire a caretaker or person in a position of trust or authority for a vulnerable person. For families in need of resources, it may be helpful for Mississippians to know about the following services.

Adult protective services

Mississippi Adult Protective Services Phone number: 601-359-4929

Programs for underserved communities

ACLU: Mississippi Phone number: 601-354-3408

Email: intake@aclu-ms.org

State office of rural health

Mississippi Office of Rural Health

Phone: 601-576-7874

Office on aging

Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services Phone: 601-359-4500

Transportation

Mississippi Department of Transportation Phone: 601-359-7001

Counseling

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Mississippi Phone: 601-899-9058

National helpline: 1-800-950-6264

Local domestic violence/sexual assault programs

Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence Mississippi hotline: 1-800-898-3234

National hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Legal aid

Mississippi Center for Legal Services Initial intake: 1-800-498-1804

Food programs

Mississippi Food Network Phone: 601-353-7286

Email: info@msfoodnet.org

Shelter

Mississippi Victim Services Resource Directory