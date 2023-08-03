JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Senate Bill 2652 required the Mississippi Department of Public Safety to create the Mississippi Vulnerable Person Abuse Registry.
According to SB 2652, the public can request temporary access to the registry from MDPS to hire a caretaker or person in a position of trust or authority for a vulnerable person. For families in need of resources, it may be helpful for Mississippians to know about the following services.
Adult protective services
Mississippi Adult Protective Services
- Phone number: 601-359-4929
Programs for underserved communities
ACLU: Mississippi
- Phone number: 601-354-3408
- Email: intake@aclu-ms.org
State office of rural health
Mississippi Office of Rural Health
Phone: 601-576-7874
Office on aging
Mississippi Division of Aging and Adult Services
- Phone: 601-359-4500
Transportation
Mississippi Department of Transportation
- Phone: 601-359-7001
Counseling
National Alliance on Mental Illness: Mississippi
- Phone: 601-899-9058
- National helpline: 1-800-950-6264
Local domestic violence/sexual assault programs
Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Mississippi hotline: 1-800-898-3234
- National hotline: 1-800-799-7233
Legal aid
Mississippi Center for Legal Services
- Initial intake: 1-800-498-1804
Food programs
Mississippi Food Network
- Phone: 601-353-7286
- Email: info@msfoodnet.org
Shelter
Mississippi Victim Services Resource Directory