JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the American Heart Association are rallying women in Jackson to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, February 4. This is part of the Association’s Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day.
On Friday, everyone is encouraged to crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.
According to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women.
Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:
- Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 4, 2022, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org.
- Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.
- Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register until [confirm date]. Donations can also be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed.
- Join Research Goes Red , a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.
- Joining the conversation by using #GoRedJXN WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen on social media.