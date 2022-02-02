JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the American Heart Association are rallying women in Jackson to “Reclaim Your Rhythm” on Friday, February 4. This is part of the Association’s Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day.

On Friday, everyone is encouraged to crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.

According to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women.

Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by: