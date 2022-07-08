HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The school year is approaching fast. Depending on where you live, school could start in as soon as two weeks.

While many are focused on school supplies, it’s important parents don’t forget immunizations. State law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter daycare, head start and public or private school.

“Kids who are starting kindergarten, the four to six-year-olds, they actually need two sets of vaccines. One is the T-Dap and the polo together, and the other is the measles, mumps, rubella and the chicken pox together,” said Dr. Achyutha Pujari with the Ellisville Pediatric Clinic.

Most of those requirements are done at a child’s young age, but there are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi, as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry.

Parents can also consider meningitis vaccines for kids starting middle school, but it is not required.