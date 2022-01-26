HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognizes January as National Birth Defects Awareness Month.

The agency reported nearly 120,000 babies are affected by birth defects each year. Doctors said it’s important to remember that not everything always goes as planned during pregnancy and delivery.

“It’s important to make sure that you’re doing the things you can do to prevent baby from being sick. Take your prenatal vitamins, go see your doctor and keep your regular checkups with your pediatrician,” said Dr. Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.

The well-being of each child affected with a birth defect depends mostly on which organ or body part is involved and how much it is affected.

Birth defects can be a lifelong battle for some children. Doctors said some easy ways to avoid birth defects is for expectant mothers to avoid alcohol, cigarettes and drugs during pregnancy.