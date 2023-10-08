RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – NogginFeast, an annual fundraising event that supports the Brain Injury Association of MS/United Spinal Association, MS Chapter, will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023.

The event will be held at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

This year’s event will feature more than 30 award-winning local restaurants and vendors offering savory dishes, decadent desserts, and delightful drinks.

There will be live music, and the 112th Military Police Battalion of the Mississippi National Guard will be honored during the event.

There will be a $5,000 Drawdown at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $50 with insurance available for just $25 extra to have your number in the pot twice. The last five ticket holders in the pot will be given a chance to split.

You do not have to be present at the Drawdown to win.

Tickets for the event and Drawdown tickets can be purchased at the event or online until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9.