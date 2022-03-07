JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A number of people across the Jackson-metro area are making appointments to see an allergist as allergy season draws near. Doctors said tree pollen is out now, and grass pollen will soon follow.

They said the best thing neighbors can do now to prevent things from getting worse is to use over the counter allergy medicines now.

“Nasal sprays like fluticasone, an intranasal steroid, and that’ll help a lot with symptoms. Unfortunately, Mother Nature sort of overwhelms some of our medicines. So if you’re not doing well with that type thing, probably good to see your doctor,” said Dr. Hames Haltom at Mississippi Asthma and Allergy Clinic.

Grass pollen is expected to start in about a month.