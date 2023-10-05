JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to komen.org, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States, accounting for 31% of newly diagnosed cancers. One case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the U.S. about every two minutes. Though rare, breast cancer also affects men.

Symptoms of breast cancer include discharge coming from nipples, changes in shape and texture of the breast and lumps in the breast.

Dr. Geri Weiland, a doctor in Mississippi, said it’s important for people to self-examine their breasts every other month to detect possible changes.

“Other than a mammogram, a breast self-exam is vital so that you can know whether or not if the cancer is possibly there or not. It takes about five to ten minutes sometimes even less,” she explained.

Weiland said the best way to perform a self-exam is to press your three middle finger against your breast and feel to see if there’s any lumps or changes in texture of the breast. You should also perform this under the armpits as well.

”You can do this standing up in the mirror or lying down. If you find a lump or any weird feeling in either areas, call your doctor,” Weiland said.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, that mammograms are what detects the tumors, but you can rely on a self-exam to determine any changes and inform your doctor.