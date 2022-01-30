POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – The 15th annual Women’s Health Symposium was held at Pearl River Community College (PRCC) on Saturday, January 29.

Over 500 women over the course of two events were empowered to take charge of their health, get health screenings and get vaccinated. Attendees said one thing you can control is your health.

“Too often we stay frustrated about things that are outside of our control. The real key is what do I have control of and what can I do right here and right now to make a difference where I am,” said author Dr. Beverly Smallwood.

Doctors encourage women to take charge of their health. They said they should know about their family health history, know the latest on health issues and pay attention to their bodies.

“Most of the participants today had already received their COVID vaccines and influenza vaccines. They were interested in shingles vaccines and pneumonia, which are really good vaccines to have,” said Dr. Brent Linley of Petal.

Attendees said their mental health was nurtured, too.

“The speaker was very good. She brought things to light that we need to think about and consider. Not so much our physical health, but our mental health is important, too,” said Ann Prickett.

Over 15 health screenings were offered to attendees.

Doctors said five medical conditions are of great concern for women. Those include heart disease, breast cancer, osteoporosis, depression and autoimmune diseases. All women are encouraged to get health screenings as soon as possible.