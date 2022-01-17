Zeta Phi Beta Sorority donates wigs to Forrest General Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As part of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, representatives of the Lambda Kappa Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Inc. sorority donated 21 new wigs to the Forrest General Cancer Center.

“This donation is part of a Z-Hope Partnership where local chapters partner with the national sorority,” said Mary Griffith, chapter president. “Today’s donation by our graduate chapter is part of a program called Wigs for Awareness where new wigs are donated to cancer patients all across the country.”

Members of the local Lambda Kappa Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta donated wigs to the Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center as part of Martin Luther King Service Day on Monday. Chapter representatives, from left, Tonieria Robinson, Jamie Anderson-Newsome, Keysha Bradley, Rona Honeysucker, Mary Griffith and Patricia Thompson. (Courtesy: Forrest General Hospital)



Chapter members began collecting wigs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and made the donation on MLK Day of Service.

“The provision of wigs donated to us today is invaluable to our patients who experience hair loss during their cancer treatment,” said Kecia Jones-Harris, Forrest General Cancer Center Radiation Oncology manager. “We are appreciative of the organization’s thoughtfulness and consideration of our patients.”