Focused on Mississippi: Flowers around the state and remembering Leola Dillard

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwin Alford invited me to his yard north of Brandon last week to show us some plants that all of a sudden popped up a couple of years ago and continue to come back and spread.

And we decided it might be a pitcher plant of some variety. Certainly not the kind that grows in the wild in bogs and wet places in south Mississippi, but similar. Well, Betty Jacobs emailed more information about the plants. She says she used to see them all the time but hasn’t in years, and she says they are called Jack in the Box or Jack in the Pulpit. And if this is what’s growing in Edwin’s yard, then they may be more like calla lilies than pitcher plants.

Theresa ‘L’ in Braxton sent a photo of another type of flower and wanted to know what it was. Those flowers grow in the wild and bloom about right now. Those are Louisiana trillium. Actually, that’s what I thought Edwin had growing in his yard until I saw that sprout and bloom.

Jane Gregg in Shuqualak sent a clematis blooming on her vines right now and says she knows it isn’t what we’re talking about but it is beautiful. And Betty Barton says go to Highland Village and look at the tulips in bloom right now. Haven’t had a chance to yet, but I plan to.

And then on a sad note, you may remember a few weeks ago we had some video of Mrs. Leola Dillard’s 108th birthday in Yazoo City. Well, I got a call from her pastor and daughter telling me that Mother Dillard passed away last week. I will never forget her advice that she memorized in the first grade.

“And I learned a poem that I like to repeat it all the time that I learned when I was a child. I hear the clock ticking as it sits up on the wall. Tick, tick, ticking time away from us all. As it ticks you dream dreams. That dream gets you nowhere unless you get up and do something about it,” she said.

And Mrs. Dillard did do something about her dreams and touched many lives in Yazoo City. And her wisdom and values will live on for another hundred years as generations are guided by what she passed along to all of us.