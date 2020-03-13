Focused on Mississippi: Sun and Sand Motor Hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s smelly and wet inside. And its leaking roof lets water drip like it does in the bowels of an old cave. There’s enough stuff growing on the walls and in the carpets to make fear of coronavirus secondary to what’s inside here. But when the old Sun and Sand Motor Hotel was built back in 1960, it was one of those modernistic mid-century structures that downtown Jackson was proud to have.

And with the State Capitol being only a block away, the legislators were glad it was here, too. It had cheap rooms, walking distance to the State Senate and House, and food. It closed in 2001, and the State Department of Finance and Administration owns it now.

“Well from what I understand, the legislators stayed here. A lot of the lobbyists threw events here because the legislators were here. There were a lot of times when you could hear the House and Senate in the Sun and Sand in the restaurant. Some of the bills that got passed were negotiated here,” said Roe Grubbs, Director of Capitol Facilities with the DFA.

But the sun seems to be setting on the Sun and Sand. No matter the history and the mystery of the place, no one seems to be able to come up with a better use for it than tear it down.

“The plan is to remove the building and create a parking lot for the state employees. The board voted just recently that they would give somebody until June to come up with a significant offer. But June is right around the corner, and we haven’t had any traffic that I know of,” stated Grubbs.

Is it trash? Is it treasure? Or is it treasure that turned to trash because we hesitated too long? A significant amount of Mississippi history was apparently made in its halls and restaurant and in the old Polynesian Room. Now, it looks like the Sun and Sand will become like so many other noteworthy places in our state. Just a footnote that in a couple of generations will have been completely forgotten about.

The Sun And Sand sign out front on Lamar Street will not be torn down if and when the building is.