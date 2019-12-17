Edwards unites to clean up roads and homes from Monday’s tornado

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the first towns to get hit by today’s tornadoes was Edwards leaving roads cutoff and folks without power.

Hinds County EMA has been stretched thin all day from Edwards to Bolton and other areas in the northern part of the county responding to major disasters that unfolded in a matter of minutes.

Witnesses described the moments they heard or saw the tornado tearing through their neighborhoods.

“You could hear the wind and the rain and see it was coming and feel it shake the house,” Edwards Homeowner Monica Ghirardi told us.

“It was high winds you can tell by it snapping the big pines off like it was nothing,” another driver described. “It was pushing my suburban and it was just pushing me across the road.”

All across the town of Edwards crews were left to push through dozens of down branches blocking roads and 58 homes sustaining damage.

“I just heard this loud thundering and this banging,” Katie Thompson of Edwards said. “And when I known one thing I got out of the house and the tree was sitting right there and I just thought it tore my house up. But it just damage my car porch and thank god I’m alive.”

In one neighborhood a part to a garage was torn off its main house and blew more than 50 yards hitting a neighbors house. Then out of nowhere a horse chased by the tornado out of it’s property was seen wandering through the damage.

“I was at work and my neighbor called and said you’ve got trees down everywhere and I can’t find your horse because he panicked and ran,” Linda White said. “When I got home I found him down the road the next block.”

Assessing the damage the Edwards community was thankful no one was hurt then went right to work helping one another cover and clean damaged homes.

“People jumping in and getting issues resolved with trees off of houses,” Mayor of Edwards Marcus Wallace said. “And everything that’s the close knit community and the special part about the town of Edwards.”

Looking at the severe damage and losing no lives or serious injuries from it people are walking away blessed knowing it could have been much worse.

Over 1600 homes and stores in Edwards and across western Hinds County are still without power. Which means many downed wires could be active especially in the rain so please do not go near any and drive with caution.