Focus on Mississippi: Hot Coffee

HOT COFFEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Hot Coffee is down from Taylorsville, out from Mount Olive, up from Ellisville and over from Laurel. But the best way to get there is through Collins, which puts Hot Coffee somewhere in the middle. It’s not the middle of nowhere with all the traffic that swims through the heat rising from the afternoon asphalt of Highway 532 through the middle of “Downtown Hot Coffee.”

It must be a shortcut to somewhere because none of these folks are stopping here, not like they used to anyway, when Judy and Herbert Harper ran the old original Hot Coffee store. Maybe that’s the one from the legend? Where Mr. Davis kept a pot of New Orleans blend coffee on all the time and advertised to travelers that he had fresh hot coffee.

In many ways, Hot Coffee isn’t so hot anymore, but that’s only if you’re looking for the old ways and old places. Herbert and Judy closed their store and retired to the house many years ago. Time has had its way with the building. There’s still some memorabilia just inside the windows. But the reality is more reflected in them; the cars that pass through and don’t stop.

But on the other hand, McDonalds Store at Hot Coffee, down at the intersection of 532 and 37, is still thriving. And there’s always a clash of cultures and a meshing of priorities when new works its way in with the old.

Hot Coffee is not too far from Soso, Mississippi near Shubuta, which is up the road a ways from Bucatunna. To find all of those places in that part of the state, you not only need a road map, but also a pronunciation guide.