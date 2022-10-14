JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Mississippi State Fair heading into the last weekend, people expressed how they felt about this year’s fair.

The Mississippi State Fair is many things to many people. For a lot of folks, the fair isn’t the fair until they get their free biscuit and syrup at the booth run by the State Agriculture and Commerce Department. Definitely the time to stop by is in the day. It stays busy, especially at night.

The Fair is Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson’s baby. It is definitely the most viable part of his job. And I’d dare say, probably the part he likes best, too.

Lots of people like the Fair Food. You’ll find things at things at the fair that you’d never find at home. Or in the grocery story.

As long as I’ve been coming to the fair, safety has always been at least in the back of people’s minds, and it’s a lot more prominent this year. But, a couple of folks just walked up and volunteered an endorsement of this year’s fair.

The State Fair closes at 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.