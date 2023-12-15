GERMANY (WJTV) – This is a story about what I discovered in the Cologne Cathedral on our vacation last summer, and it surprised me. Maybe it will surprise you, too.

It was quite a trip. We spent nearly two weeks in The Netherlands, Germany, a day in France, and wrapped up in Switzerland. We had a whirlwind tour of churches, castles and cathedrals. Every place we stopped had a very knowledgeable city guide who told us all about the Roman walls and streets that were still there and the statues and reliefs on important buildings.

What does all of that have to do with Christmas? Well, nothing, so far. But something inside the Cologne Cathedral in Germany does, and that was the surprise to me. They are in no hurry to build Cathedrals in Europe. This one was started in the 1200s and finished in the 1880s.

Today, the Cologne Cathedral is Germany’s most visited site. Around 20,000 people a day come here. The spires are the second tallest in Europe, and the interior is breathtaking.

But one tradition in the early days of the church was the veneration of relics of saints and other figures of the Bible. Churches wanted something tangible of a biblical figure to call heir own. And that’s where Christmas comes into the story of Cologne.

Our city guide there, who happened to be a delightful young lady from the Midwest, made us see if we could guess who was the honoree or honorees whose remains were here inside the Cologne Cathedral. Well, we knew Saint Peter was already at the Vatican in Rome and Venice has Saint Mark, so we couldn’t come up with it.

We were surprised when our guide told us that the remains of the Three Kings, also know as the Three Wise Men, were here. Milan, Italy, had them up until about the middle of the 1100s. Then Holy Roman Emperor Fredric Barbarossa had the remains moved to Cologne. In fairness, some of the remains have been returned to Milan.

Are they really the Wise Men? It’d take somebody wiser that I to definitively answer that. But I’d also add, seeing the final resting place of the Wise Men is well and good. But to really be wise, we should seek the star that they sought and what it represents.