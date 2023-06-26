JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A summer archeological dig is taking place at an old plantation site in Jefferson County.

The old house is in sad shape, but the house is really secondary to why the Archeological Conservancy is interested in Prospect Hill. The area around the house includes a rich repository of plantation artifacts.

Jessica Crawford, the southeast director for the Archeological Conservancy, said, “I like to look through people’s trash. And that’s what we do, or the things that we leave behind. I like the buttons that we found. This week. That’s really interesting, especially the shell buttons.”

It’s all fragments of a story. Prospect Hill is a lot bigger story than perhaps you’d expect. In the mid 1800s, 300 enslaved people from Prospect Hill were given their freedom and were transported to Liberia where they adopted much of the lifestyle of the people from Mississippi.

James Andrew Whitaker, from Troy University and Mississippi State, is heading up this week’s dig. He wants to explore the lifestyles that managed to transcend the Atlantic when the people from here set up their society there.

“It’s Mississippian history. It’s African American history; a broader level. And then it’s even at a broader level African history. It’s transatlantic history in a sense, because this particular site was so tied and connected with the founding of an important part of Liberia.”

Martha Hutson and Ellen Brewer, a mom and daughter team from Clinton, volunteered to dig.

“I had dreams when I was a little girl of being an archeologist,” said Hutson.

That never panned out, so she became a teacher and dug out historic facts for students for her career. This week she’s digging up history at Prospect Hill.

“It helps me become more a part of the story, kind of something I could do to remember Juneteenth as well,” she said.

Places like Prospect Hill are where many of those new facts are dug up; out in the back yards of old plantations where enslaved people once lived and where their left-behinds fill in the gaps the history books didn’t bother with.

You can keep up with the excavations at Prospect Hill on the Prospect Hill Facebook page.