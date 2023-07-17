RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hummingbirds are pretty common in Mississippi.

This morning, I saw a text from Bill Henson asking me if there are fewer hummingbirds this year. He said lots of people have said they aren’t seeing as many as in the past.

Now in a situation like this, I have three sources. One, personal experience. As I was fixing a cup of coffee, I looked out the kitchen window and saw three hummers in a row at my feeder. Now, I’ll have to admit there was a spell when I saw very few after the March influx of returning hummingbirds heading north for the summer. After the summer we are having this year, the ones heading father north have the right idea.

Hummingbirds stay in Mississippi all summer and nest here, so we should be seeing some.

Source number two, for anything to do with nature, is the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. I talked to Scott Peyton out there. He said he has no knowledge of any shortage of hummingbirds this year. He pointed out we see way more of them during the spring migration in March and the fall migration in September than we do now, but he said there should be about the same number we usually have.

Source number three for me is Google, naturally. Google came up with something interesting. Because of the unusually mild, wet winter we had there is an overabundance of wildflowers and bugs, on which the hummingbirds feed. And they probably don’t need our feeders as much as they normally do. But keep them full and fresh, anyway.

So, that’s my research project for the day. The hummers are here. They are just more in their natural habitats than on our porches right now. Plus, they may be feeding earlier and later in the day to avoid the heat. I just came up with that last thing on my own, but it sounds like it could be right, though.

The formula for mixing your own hummingbird food: four cups water to one cup sugar. It does not have to be boiling water. Just hot enough to dissolve the sugar.