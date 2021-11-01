Focused on Mississippi: “Bigfoot Bash” to be held in Natchez on November 4th

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – “Bigfoot Bash” will be held on Thursday, November 4th on the bluff in Natchez.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the 300th anniversary of a Bigfoot sighting in Mississippi.

According to the event organizer, Brandon McCarnie, a French Jesuit priest journaled about hearing Bigfoot in the woods while staying with Natchez Indians in 1721. His account states that he heard “a big scream” in the woods and that livestock went missing.

The event will hold a double feature outdoor movie screening, and then will continue into the weekend with entertainment and speakers about Bigfoot.