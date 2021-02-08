Focused on Mississippi: Blue Front Café

BENTONIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Blue Front Café, located in Bentonia, is a place where people from all over the world drop by all the time. It’s a hot spot, even on a cold day.

“If I don’t get here at 7:00 or 6:30 it says something wrong, and I’m going to stay ‘till the last person leaves at night,” said Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, the owner of the café. His parents opened the café the year after he was born.

The Blue Front Café is the oldest original juke joint in Mississippi.

Holmes is pretty much the last person who plays what is known as the Bentonia style of Blues. Jack Owens taught it to him.

“And it bothered him, because he couldn’t read nor write. So he couldn’t tell me an A chord or E or whatever,” said Holmes.

He didn’t start out with a desire to play guitar, but it has taken him to places he never thought he’d see. Holmes has been invited to play all over the world.

Not only has he been all over the world as an ambassador of Mississippi and our music, people from all over the world have come to the Blue Front Café on a pretty much daily basis.